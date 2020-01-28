Hurify Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Hurify has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Hurify has a market capitalization of $21,889.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hurify token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Tidex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.82 or 0.05572927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00127744 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Tidex, CoinMex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

