Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 143,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $526,327.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,444.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $644,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,711. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.