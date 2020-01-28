Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Achieves $696,960.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 79.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 112.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $696,960.00 and approximately $570.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00634012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121007 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003231 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,252,018 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

