HYCON Market Capitalization Achieves $3.25 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $516,106.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 3,000,112,070 coins and its circulating supply is 2,118,436,267 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io.

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.