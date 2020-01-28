Hydro Market Capitalization Tops $7.27 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Fatbtc and IDEX. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $582,638.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.51 or 0.05712122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc, BitForex, IDAX, BitMart, Upbit, DEx.top and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

