Hydro Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bgogo, DDEX and Ethfinex. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $8,207.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bgogo and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

