Hyper Speed Network Hits Market Cap of $47,854.00 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $47,854.00 and approximately $4,489.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and MXC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network's total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,977,866 tokens. The official message board for Hyper Speed Network is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019. Hyper Speed Network's official website is www.hsn.link. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

