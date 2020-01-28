HyperCash (HC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.23 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00016718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Kucoin, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $67.38 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,494,897 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Allcoin, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Huobi, Bit-Z, Kucoin, OKEx, Cryptopia, Coinnest, HitBTC, Gate.io, EXX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

