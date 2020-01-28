HyperExchange (HX) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $847,562.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.03213505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

HyperExchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.