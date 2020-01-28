Hyperion (HYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $21.26 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bibox, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.