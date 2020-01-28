HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDAX and Kryptono. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $38,752.00 and $128,578.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

