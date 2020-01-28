iBank (IBANK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, iBank has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iBank coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. iBank has a market capitalization of $2,962.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,971.46 or 2.13658898 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025799 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

iBank Coin Profile

IBANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

iBank Coin Trading

iBank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

