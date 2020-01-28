Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €10.90 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective from analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.38 ($10.91).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

