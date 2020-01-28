Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.95. 120,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.70. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 155,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Icon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter worth $4,524,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

