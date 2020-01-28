ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.11% of ICU Medical worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ICUI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Shares of ICUI traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.54. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,783. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.29. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.