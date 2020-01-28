IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

IDA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,539. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,836,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 299,636 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 779.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,753 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.