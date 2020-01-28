iDealCash Market Capitalization Achieves $130,345.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded up 4% against the US dollar. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $130,345.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iDealCash alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00022636 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053196 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000643 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iDealCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iDealCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.