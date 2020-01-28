IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. IES makes up approximately 3.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 1.35% of IES worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IES by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IES by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IES by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IES by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. 14,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.62. IES Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $27.37.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.09%.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.