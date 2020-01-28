iExec RLC (RLC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.52 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00006376 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Upbit and Gatecoin. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $47.72 million and $1.52 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.24 or 0.03158314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00194739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

