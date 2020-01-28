Ignis Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinbit, STEX and Vebitcoin. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $23.00 million and $2.92 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, STEX, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Indodax, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

