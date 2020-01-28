Ignition Market Capitalization Hits $185,055.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Ignition has a total market cap of $185,055.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00050107 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00071067 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,084.03 or 1.00406986 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00037483 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,268,576 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,403 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

