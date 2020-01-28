ILCoin (ILC) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $21.50 million and approximately $178,289.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, IDAX, C-CEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005976 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006184 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000502 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000154 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,349,066,407 coins and its circulating supply is 395,369,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, FreiExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

