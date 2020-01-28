Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,273 shares of company stock worth $10,639,213. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

