ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market cap of $2.37 million and $1.01 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000388 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002795 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,639,091 coins and its circulating supply is 16,639,093 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

