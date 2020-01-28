Immunic (IMUX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2020 – Immunic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company's product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. "

1/7/2020 – Immunic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/26/2019 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/17/2019 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/11/2019 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/2/2019 – Immunic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. Immunic has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.51.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

