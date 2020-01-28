Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,800 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Shares of NYSE ICD remained flat at $$0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 78,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,018. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $59.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 299,723 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,173,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 412,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

