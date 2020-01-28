InflationCoin (IFLT) Hits Market Cap of $30,207.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $30,207.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.01265035 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000737 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

