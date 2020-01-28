Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,328,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Infosys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Infosys by 414.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289,108 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Infosys by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844,235 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 662.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,273 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,803,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Infosys by 24.5% in the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 7,538,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

