Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receiving Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 15,377,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,440,772. Infosys has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

