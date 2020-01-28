Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 426,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,056. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $422.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

