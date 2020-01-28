ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €13.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

