InMode Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:INMD) Lock-Up Period To End on February 4th

InMode’s (NASDAQ:INMD) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 4th. InMode had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of InMode’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.83.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.74 million. InMode had a return on equity of 50.50% and a net margin of 30.33%. InMode’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.