InMode’s (INMD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

InMode stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 432,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. InMode had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

