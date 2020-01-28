Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innate Pharma an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Innate Pharma stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

