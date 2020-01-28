Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Innophos news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Innophos by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Innophos by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Innophos by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Innophos by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Innophos by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innophos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 203,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,784. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $628.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Innophos has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Innophos’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

