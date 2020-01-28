INO COIN Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00019389 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $316.53 million and $315,392.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.03288396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00196493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

