Inovio Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,056 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,896% compared to the average daily volume of 103 put options.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

INO traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,948,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.22.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

