InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Up 21.7% This Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $48,371.00 and $149.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.01269401 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029054 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000173 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000924 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,165,374 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

