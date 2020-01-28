Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Securities downgraded shares of Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

INSG stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $695.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter worth about $48,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter worth about $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Inseego by 14.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inseego by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

