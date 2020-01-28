Insider Buying: American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Director Buys 700 Shares of Stock

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Director Dan Miller Pleasant purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AMNB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.09. American National BankShares Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 126,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMNB shares. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National BankShares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

