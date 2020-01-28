Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases 15,413 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $157,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,376.86.

On Wednesday, October 30th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,850.00.

NASDAQ RILY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. 31,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $711.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 9.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RILY shares. BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.