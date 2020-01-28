Insider Buying: Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) Director Sandra Louise Rosch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$44,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$156,800.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a one year low of C$28.12 and a one year high of C$30.49.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) which operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited (Hollinger-Hanna), LIORC owns a 15.10% interest in IOC.

