Insider Buying: Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie bought 25,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$39,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,272,778 shares in the company, valued at C$6,708,261.46.

Ewan Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 17,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,625.00.

TSE:PG remained flat at $C$1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,427. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.03. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of $334.58 million and a P/E ratio of -13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.24 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

