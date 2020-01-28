Insider Selling: AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) Insider Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) insider Alan Hudson sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £2,298,000 ($3,022,888.71).

Shares of LON:AFHP opened at GBX 390 ($5.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.69 million and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 354.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 315.14. AFH Financial Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from AFH Financial Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.28%. AFH Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of AFH Financial Group from GBX 484 ($6.37) to GBX 569 ($7.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About AFH Financial Group

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

