Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Sells 25,540 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 25,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $212,492.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 1,950,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,728. Bloom Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.