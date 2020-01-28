Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 44,665 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $375,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 4.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

