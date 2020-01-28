Insider Selling: Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Sells 667 Shares of Stock

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 667 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $19,529.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of URGN traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 133,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $636.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

