Insights Network (INSTAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,433.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $21,433.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.05624370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00127752 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032886 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.