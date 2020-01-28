Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Fund Lp Funicular Acquires 20,760 Shares

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular purchased 20,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $16,192.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,652.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 17,300 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $13,321.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 40,949 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $32,349.71.

On Monday, January 13th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 5,079 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $3,961.62.

On Friday, January 10th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 25,641 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $19,999.98.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. 7,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.