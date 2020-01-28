Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

IART stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.